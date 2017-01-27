News
Justice: 2019 budget hole could be $700 million
By ANDREA LANNOM Times West Virginian BECKLEY, W.Va. — With the state’s budget deficit expected to reach more than $700 million in the 2019 fiscal year, Gov. Jim Justice said he hopes to find a way to staunch the bleeding — but said it will take time. Justice spoke to lawmakers and business owners at […]
Horse racing industry struggles to stabilize
By DANYEL VANREENAN The Journal CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Providing 3,500 jobs, the horse racing industry in Jefferson County is a significant part of the community, according to Randy Funkhouser, president of Charles Town Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association. Not only does the racing industry provide thousands of jobs, but Funkhouser said annual economic impact […]
Justice fills 3 school board seats, SBA director role
By RYAN QUINN Charleston Gazette-Mail CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A day after announcing his appointment of West Virginia Board of Education member Bill White to a new role, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that he’d be filling White’s seat and two other state school board seats with former longtime county school system administrators. The new state school […]
Logan County delegate switches party affiliation
By ANDREA LANNOM Bluefield Daily Telegraph BECKLEY, W.Va. — Citing frustration with the Democrat party and reactions to the presidential inauguration, Logan County Delegate Rupie Phillips announced Thursday he is switching his affiliation to become the state Legislature’s sole independent. Phillips said in a release that he hoped his former party “would have gotten the message,” […]
By CASEY JUNKINS The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — Almost eight years after Russian firm OAO Severstal shuttered the former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corp. mill in Mingo Junction, new hot metal should soon roll out of the facility that is now known as ACERO Junction. “We are working on it. We hope to start making […]
Vigil held in Wheeling before Washington, D.C. Pro-Life March
By HEATHER ZIEGLER The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register WHEELING, W.Va. — When Shaini Faini was in high school, she wrote a term paper on abortion that has had a lasting effect on her life as a Christian. “What I learned and saw in my research turned my stomach,” said Faini, a member of St. Michael Parish in Wheeling […]
Opinion
Tourism holds great potential to boost economy
Herald-Dispatch editorial Most West Virginians agree that we need to diversify the state economy, but where do you start? One of the potential growth industries at the top of Gov. Jim Justice’s list is tourism, and that certainly seems to be an area where the Mountain State has much to offer and plenty of room […]
New deadly drug threat requires state’s quick action
The Herald-Dispatch editorial The story is well-known how billions of powerful prescription pain pills such as hydrocodone and oxycodone were shipped to the Appalachian region over the last decade-plus, with a high percentage of those diverted for non-medical uses. And we’re familiar with the following chapters, too. As authorities cracked down on “pill mills” and […]
Neighbors may be less fortunate
The Journal editorial Almost undoubtedly, Jim Justice is the only governor in the United States who kept a beat-up old fishing tackle box and an ax in his personal car at all times. As he told those listening to the speech he gave last Monday, after being inaugurated as governor of West Virginia, he did […]
Industry News
Herald-Dispatch celebrates turning 108 today
The Herald-Dispatch The Herald-Dispatch celebrates its 108th anniversary today. The Herald-Dispatch’s roots go back to 1871 when O.G. Chase arrived in the Huntington area on a riverboat. Supplied with printing equipment, he eventually acquired a lot on Second Avenue between 8th and 9th streets, where he maintained an office for more than a year. Known […]
Retired publisher Veasey honored for FSU coverage
Joined by Fairmont State University President Dr. Maria Rose (from left) and his wife Rita Veasey, retired Times West Virginian editor John Veasey is presented with a trophy honoring his years of coverage of FSU by Fairmont State athletic director Tim McNeely. The presentation was during Tuesday’s FSU-West Virginia State game.
Wood joins Ohio Valley Publishing news team
By BETH SERGENT Point Pleasant Register OHIO VALLEY — Miranda Wood, a familiar face to the area, has joined Ohio Valley Publishing and its news department. Wood, a native of Gallia County, also has family in Mason County. The daughter of Melissa Jackson of Gallipolis and Chris Wood of Point Pleasant, she is the granddaughter […]
Photos
Setting up for Auto Show
As renovations continue at the Charleston Civic Center, an Audi vehicle is lifted up to a second floor entrance Wednesday in preparation for the West Virginia International Auto Show. Crews started working around 9 a.m. on Wednesday to crane more than 75 cars to the second floor. The auto show will run from Friday to […]
Blog: WVPress Extra
2016 in retrospect: Gov. Tomblin was a resource
From Executive Director Don Smith, WVPRESS Extra Blog: Tomorrow starts the new year, but it’s hard to think about the future, or keep your mind in the present, on Dec. 31. Reminiscing seems appropriate and necessary. Working for the West Virginia Press Association means lots of days at the Capitol and contact with elected officials […]
Newz Group partnership gives member newspapers off-site backup
From Executive Director Don Smith: In the coming days and weeks, all West Virginia Press Association newspapers should be getting a call from Newz Group. These calls are coming with the support and urging of the WVPA and are about your access to free off-site archiving and backup. It’s a benefit service provided at no […]
Heavy rains fall on WV flood victims
A heavy rain pours across the flood ravaged areas of West Virginia. Predictions call for three inches and flash flooding. Today, on Independence Day, thousands of West Virginians sit cold and damp in tents, shelters, their vehicles and their damages homes – most still without power – watching the rain fall and the creeks rise. […]
Other Recent News
Rights Exercise: Rally garners large crowd during Senate retreat
By DANYEL VANREENEN The Journal SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — While Democratic senators convened for private meetings at the Bavarian Inn on Thursday, people exercised their rights of free expression to make their voices heard with a rally outside. The rally was organized overnight, according to Kate Savidan, state coordinator for the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. […]
Jenkins urges transportation chief to prioritize King Coal Highway, Coalfields Expressway
By CHARLES OWENS Bluefield Daily Telegraph CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., is asking newly appointed West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith to prioritize the construction of the long-delayed King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects in southern West Virginia. Jenkins said Thursday that he is urging Smith to use federal highway funds […]
