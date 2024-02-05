West Virginia Press Association announces annual editorial and advertising competition website is now open

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association’s (WVPA) annual editorial and advertising competition website is now open and newspapers can begin uploading entries.

The submission period of the WVPA newspaper contest began on January 29, 2024. The submission deadline is Monday, March 25, 2024.

The WVPA is emailing the association code to all publishers, editors and ad directors. Once the code is received, publishers, editors, advertising directors and newspaper staffers can visit the “ACES” contest site to submit entries for the 2024 contest. The contest includes entries from news coverage in 2023.

ACES: http://www.newspapercontest.com/Contests/WestVirginiaPressAssociation.aspx

The rules and category descriptions for advertising and editorial contests — along with instructions on how to enter — may be viewed here. Both advertising and editorial rules and information are in the same packet.

For this contest, West Virginia Press circulation divisions are based on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Qualified Newspaper circulation numbers.

Newspapers must compete in the judging against others in their circulation division:

— Division I: Dailies over 9,001 and over

— Division II: Dailies 9,000 and under

— Division III: Weeklies 3,001 and over

— Division IV: Weeklies 3,000 and under

Anyone with questions, or who needs the association code, can contact Stella Gill at [email protected].

Online entries are preferred — include URLs and Paywall information — but any entry that must be mailed, should be sent to 3422 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.