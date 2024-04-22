MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. Guard Future Leaders Program to hold FLP South Schools Competition (Apr. 24)

West Virginia Press Association

ELEANOR, W.Va. – The West Virginia National Guard’s Future Leaders Program will hold their annual FLP South schools competition at the Eleanor Armed Forces Reserve Center, 111 Army Navy Drive in Red House, West Virginia, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Each school with an FLP program sends a team to compete in the annual FLP competition which focuses on core topics of first aid, emergency preparedness, citizenship, leadership, physical fitness, drill and ceremony, healthy lifestyle, and FLP program knowledge. The purpose of the competition is to foster esprit-de-corps, teamwork, and self-confidence among FLP students, to provide a competitive program to FLP students, and to promote FLP among current and potential FLP schools.

Schools participating in the FLP South Schools competition include Wyoming East High School, Westside HS (Wyoming), Logan HS, Man HS, Chapmanville HS, Buffalo HS, Hurricane HS, Poca HS, Winfield HS, Clay HS, and Roane HS.



Media partners are invited to attend, document the competition, and interview FLP program managers, school instructors, and participating students.

Background:



The WV FLP is a four-year leadership-based high school curriculum instilling leadership, promoting citizenship, and teaching life skills. FLP uses a hybrid academic/career technical education (CTE) delivery format. Lesson plans fall under one of four broad categories: leadership, citizenship, life skills, and military science. The FLP curriculum is taught by veterans who are trained and employed by the West Virginia Military Authority (WVMA). The curriculum allows schools to offer the FLP as a one year or multi-year program and is a lower cost alternative to JROTC and the National Defense Corps of Cadets.

WHO: Program managers, instructors, and students from FLP high schools including Wyoming East, Westside (Wyoming), Logan, Man, Chapmanville, Buffalo, Hurricane, Poca, Winfield, Clay, and Roane County

WHAT: FLP South Schools Annual Competition

WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Eleanor Armed Forces Reserve Center, 111 Army Navy Drive

Red House WV, 25168

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP no later than 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2024, to Ms. Zoe Morris, WVNG Public Affairs Specialist, (304) 382-9282 (cell), (304) 561-6689 (office), [email protected]

POINT OF CONTACT: For information on this ceremony, please contact Deborah M. Patterson, State Director, Future Leaders Program, (804)319-7870 (cell), (304)732-6262 ext. 2014 (office), [email protected]