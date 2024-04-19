MEDIA ADVISORY: Press conference to be held at WVU on April 25 for LOCKED SHIELDS 24

What: Members of the media are invited to a press conference for LOCKED SHIELDS 24, hosted by Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN). Key leaders and partners critical to the success of the exercise will be available for interviews.

Why: LOCKED SHIELDS 24, the largest and most complex international live-fire cyber defense exercise, is staged at West Virginia University during the third and fourth weeks of April 2024. The exercise, itself, involves participation from more than 40 nations and 3000 individuals from around the world, with U.S. Blue Team mission operations taking place at WVU Coliseum. JFHQ-DODIN is leading a skilled, diverse team of more than 190 cyber experts and representatives from across the Department of Defense, federal and state agencies, academia, and the private sector in realistic scenarios simulating the complexity of a large-scale cyber incident in a controlled training environment.

A key aspect of U.S. participation in LOCKED SHIELDS 24 is JFHQ-DODIN’s burgeoning partnerships with Marshall and West Virginia Universities. Both academic institutions partnered with JFHQ-DODIN and U.S. Cyber Command to establish the National Center of Excellence for Cyber Security in Critical Infrastructure in the Mountain State– which is set to break ground later this year (2024).

When: Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. EST

Where: WVU Coliseum – Gold Gate Entrance: 3450 Monongahela Blvd, Morgantown, WV 26505

The Press Conference will also be available via live stream at: Click here (https://video.ibm.com/channel/utcle)

Interview opportunities: Leaders to key partner organizations for LOCKED SHIELDS 24 such as Maj. Gen. William E. Crane, the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard; Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer (Retired), Vice President of Economic Innovation at West Virginia University; and Mr. Tony Stroud, Chief Counsel and Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Cooperative Relations for Marshall University will be available for interviews.

How: Interested media are asked to RSVP to 1st Lt Samantha Brown ([email protected]) and Mr. Steve Mavica ([email protected]) no later than 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24th. Streaming link access details will be provided with your confirmed RSVP.