Editorial: A close look needed at state budget

Gov. Jim Justice claims there was no reason for lawmakers to have cut so much from the budget after learning the state was waiting for a federal waiver they say they knew nothing about. But taxpayers can’t blame them for it. They did exactly the right thing.

Now, with waiver in-hand, Justice would like lawmakers to come back to Charleston to restore what they cut. Maybe there are easy line items to restore. The attention-grabbing Medicaid and intellectual and developmental disability waiver program shouldn’t be too tough for politicians to work out.

But that doesn’t mean they should feel pressured to automatically restore all of it. If they truly believed it was possible that money would be needed elsewhere, it stands to reason they also truly believed the state could make due if most of the cuts remained in place.

Whatever they choose to do, it must be after another thorough look at whether there are places where that money still does not need to be spent.

Lawmakers are responsible for making sure state government is both serving the needs of Mountain State residents AND efficiently using taxpayer dollars.

