Hatfield-McCoy Trails to partner with navigation application developer to provide mapping solutions for riders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Hatfield-McCoy Trail (HMT) System is partnering with navigation application developer onX Offroad to provide a new way to safely navigate the trails in real-time.

“The maps application currently on your phone may be useful for highway driving and finding an address, but these apps aren’t much help when it comes to off-roading on our trails,” said HMT Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk. “Quite a few of our trails are in areas with little or no cell service, which makes traditional navigation impossible. The onX Offroad Application will change all that.”

The onX Offroad app currently provides over 600,000 miles of mapping data that will soon include the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. The app allows riders to download maps for offline use and use their phone’s GPS while on the trails to pinpoint their location and explore the HMT system.

John Fekete, Deputy Executive Director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, is impressed with the app’s offline capabilities. “For years, we have provided downloadable trail maps for offline use, but this app provides a simplified, directional navigation view of the trail while driving. That’s a real game changer,” said Fekete.

Trail riders will find all the information they need to safely navigate the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, including trail difficulty ratings, different map views, vehicle allowance, open and closure information, and recreation point details for lodging, river access, trailheads and local businesses. What’s more, riders can use the built-in tracker to add custom waypoints for campsites, obstacles, parking, and anything else they might want to save.

“We are proud to become the official navigation partner, combining the East Coast’s preeminent trail system, the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, and onX Offroad’s GPS App technology,” stated onX Offroad General Manager, Rory Edwards. “Providing HMT users with easily accessible and up-to-date trail navigation, so they can make the most of their time out there, enjoying routes and exploring the largest trail system in the world.”

The Hatfield-McCoy Trails constantly change as land use agreements on existing trails are renegotiated, and new tracks are established. HMT personnel are actively involved with onX Offroad’s dedicated geospatial team to review all HMT trail data to ensure accuracy. As the official mapping application for the HMT, riders can be sure the information they are receiving from onX Offroad is current and proven.

“Riders can be misled by user-generated and unverified mapping information,” said HMT’s Marketing Consultant, Chris Zeto. “Right now, folks are selling unsanctioned trail maps and even pre-loaded tablets that can contain unreliable and outdated mapping information. These maps can get you lost or, in some situations, lead you to private and posted lands as an unwelcome visitor. Now riders have an app they can depend on.”

For more information regarding onX Offroad applications, visit onxmaps.com. For details on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, visit trailsheaven.com.