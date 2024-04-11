MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. National Guard to host training exercise Sentry Storm ’24

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia National Guard will host a large-scale air operations training exercise, Sentry Storm ’24, at various locations throughout West Virginia the week of April 15-19, 2024.

Sentry Storm is a joint training exercise that will include Airmen and Soldiers of the West Virginia National Guard, along with participants from Guard units in North Carolina, Kentucky and Michigan, as well as the West Virginia Civil Air Patrol. Over 20 aircraft including C-130’s, C-17’s, A-10’s, MH-60’s, UH-60’s and a Cessna 172 will be employed for training, with approximately 50 aerial sorties planned for the exercise.

Media partners are invited to attend a media day April 17, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Camp Branch in Logan County. Media and distinguished visitors will have the opportunity to observe airdrop and landing zone execution on a non-paved runway as well as advanced aeromedical evacuation procedures. Media should plan to arrive no later than 11:40 a.m. for access.

WHO: Members of the WVNG, North Carolina, Kentucky and Michigan National Guards, and West Virginia Civil Air Patrol. Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard and Col James Freid-Studlo, Director of Air Operations for West Virginia Air National Guard and air boss for Sentry Storm ‘24 will be available for interviews.

WHAT: View joint training exercise involving airdrop, landing zone and aeromedical evacuation procedures on a C-130J during Sentry Storm ’24.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Media should plan to arrive no later than 11:40 a.m. for access.

WHERE: Camp Branch, Logan County, 4654 WV-17 Ethel, WV 25076

MEDIA RSVP: Interested media MUST RSVP in order to receive proper credentials prior to the event. Interested media are asked to RSVP to 1st Lt. Samantha Brown at [email protected] by 3:00 p.m., April 16th, 2024,in order to receive logistics, itinerary, and credentials for Camp Branch. Any confirmed reporter with verified identification will be welcome at the event.

BACKGROUND:

The Sentry Storm exercise enables America’s Airmen and Soldiers to execute the skills needed to prevail over near-peer competitors. The scenarios and injects are based on real-world events and staged amongst West Virginia’s most challenging terrain where participants train in Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations.