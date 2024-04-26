State Gives Mt. Zion Cemetery $2 million for clean up

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

MOZART, W.Va. – The Mt. Zion Cemetery Association received $2 million from the state of West Virginia Thursday to begin clean up and restoration following a landslide there earlier this month — but officials with the cemetery aren’t sure how far the money is going to go.

It’s estimated that more than 150 tombstones were toppled during a massive slide that happened there during flooding on April 4.

“It will go some way,” said Charles Yocke, president of the Mt. Zion Cemetery Association. “We’re still collecting damage. We’re still waiting on costs from the engineers, and what the prices will be to restore the tombstones.

“Then there’s still going to be the price to stabilize the slip.”

He noted work will start “when we get enough money together.”

“It’s all about the almighty buck,” Yocke added.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was in the Wheeling area on Thursday and made a stop at the Mt. Zion Cemetery to present the $2 million check.

Among those present were Moore Capito, Republican candidate for governor; State Sen. Laura Wakim-Chapman, R-Ohio; Delegate Diana Winzenreid, R-Ohio; Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke; and Randall Reid-Smith, curator for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.

