WVU Library’s Pearl Buck Student Writing Contest nears March 7 deadline; entries statewide sought

Winning pieces will be those that best reflect the life and values of Pearl Buck; the Selection Committee will base its decision on the extent to which the writing reflects one or all of the following topics that were of vital importance to Ms. Buck:

Expression of appreciation for difference and different cultures, including but not limited to Appalachia and China;

Rights of women and/or underrepresented groups.

Applicants must submit an original writing in any literary genre (e.g., fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction, essay, children’s literature, play writing, blog, etc.) no later than March 7, 2019. Word maximum is 5,000 with poetry entries being 1-3 poems. All applicants will be notified by May 15 of status. Submit at: https://research.wvu.edu/ students/pearl-s-buck-writing- contest. Questions to Dr. Melanie Page at mcpage@mail.wvu.edu