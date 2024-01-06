WV Press Legislative Lookahead Photos

Large media gathering gets update prior to 2024 session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is posting photos and articles from Friday’s 2024 Legislative Lookahead at the Culture Center at the Capitol Complex.

Print, broadcast and online media got a preview of the legislative session and updates on economic development and healthcare. The 2024 60-day regular session of the West Virginia Legislature runs Jan. 10 through March 9.

The event was presented by WV Press with support from AARP West Virginia, WVU University Relations and WVU Today, Vandalia Health, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and the West Virginia Press Association Foundation.

Executive Director Betsy Miles noted that in addition to the Lookahead, WVPress is hosting a Media Social at the Culture Center on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The panels included:

10 a.m. — West Virginia Legislative Leadership

The panel discussed areas of focus and legislation they expect in the 2024 session.

Panelists:

Senator Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, president of the West Virginia Senate

Delegate Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates

Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, minority leader, West Virginia House of Delegates

11:15 a.m. — Economic Development

The discussion focused on the existing economic development in West Virginia, what has transpired, and what is expected in the future. Panelists:

Mitch Carmichael, secretary, West Virginia Department of Economic Development

Bill Bissett, president, West Virginia Manufacturers Association

Erienne Olesh, executive director, Office of Student and Faculty Innovation, WVU

12:30 p.m. — Lunch and networking

Jane Marks, state president, AARP WV, shared the AARP WV legislative priorities.

1:30 p.m. — Healthcare

The panel discussed healthcare needs (including oral health, rural healthcare, and general access to proper healthcare), expected legislation, and what legislation can do to improve the system and/or related insurance issues. Panelists:

Stephen Pachuta, DDS, MS, MABe, ABGD, dean, School of Dentistry, WVU

David Goldberg, executive vice president, CEO North Region, Vandalia Health

Dr. James Nemitz, Ph.D., president, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine