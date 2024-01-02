WV Press Legislative Lookahead is Friday

The West Virginia Press Association will host the 2024 Legislative Lookahead at the Culture Center at the Capitol Complex. Print, broadcast and online media will get a preview of the legislative session and updates on economic development and healthcare. The 2024 60-day regular session of the West Virginia Legislature runs Jan. 10 through March 9.

“I’m excited to be hosting my first Lookahead,” said WVPA executive director Betsy Miles. “It’s a great opportunity to hear what’s on the minds of the state’s leaders and for reporters to get a head start on covering the legislature for their readers.”

Three panels — Legislative Leadership, Economic Development and Healthcare — will be featured. For those who can’t attend in person, the Lookahead will be recorded and posted on wvpress.org. Lunch is included.

The event is presented by WV Press with support from AARP West Virginia, WVU University Relations and WVU Today, Vandalia Health and the West Virginia Press Association Foundation.

Miles added that in addition to the Lookahead, WVPress is hosting a Media Social at the Culture Center on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Here’s the agenda:

10 a.m. — West Virginia Legislative Leadership

Summary — up to 75 minutes: The panel will discuss areas of focus and legislation they expect in the 2024 session. Each speaker will have 15 minutes for a statement. There will be questions from the media at the end.

Panelists:

Senator Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, president of the West Virginia Senate

Delegate Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates

Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, minority leader, West Virginia House of Delegates

11:15 a.m. — Economic Development

Summary — 75 minutes: The discussion will focus on the existing economic development in West Virginia, what has transpired, and what is expected in the future. There will be questions from the media at the end.

Panelists:

Mitch Carmichael, secretary, West Virginia Department of Economic Development

Bill Bissett, president, West Virginia Manufacturers Association

Erienne Olesh, executive director, Office of Student and Faculty Innovation, WVU

12:30 p.m. — Lunch and networking

Featuring comments from Jane Marks, state president, AARP WV

1:30 p.m. — Healthcare

Summary — up to 75 minutes: The panel will discuss healthcare needs (including oral health, rural healthcare, and general access to proper healthcare), expected legislation, and what legislation can do to improve the system and/or related insurance issues. There will be questions from the media at the end.

Panelists:

Stephen Pachuta, DDS, MS, MABe, ABGD, dean, School of Dentistry, WVU

David Goldberg, executive vice president, CEO North Region, Vandalia Health

Dr. James Nemitz, Ph.D., president, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine