WVPA Foundation accepting scholarship, summer Internship applications for 2019-20
Newspapers interesting in hosting an intern should contact the WVPA
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association Foundation is now accepting applications for 2019 Summer Internships at West Virginia newspapers and 2019-20 college scholarships.
Application deadline is May 1, 2019.
NOTE: WVPA member newspapers interested in hosting a Foundation intern should contact Don Smith, executive director of the WVPA, at donsmith@wvpress.org or 304-342-1011. If the newspaper has contacted a student about an internship, the newspaper should have the student complete and submit the application.
The programs are open to journalism majors and students in related fields such as business management, human resources, advertising, social media and marketing. Preference will be given to students in at least their sophomore year of college.
Applications may be downloaded from the WVPA website: https://wvpress.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/WV-Press-Association-Foundation-Scholarship-Application-Form.pdf
Once the PDF application file is downloaded to the desktop, the application can be electronically completed and emailed.