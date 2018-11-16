WV Treasurer: New SMART529 card gift idea for Christmas

Treasurer touts savings vehicle with WVU, Marshall presidents

Release from the West Virginia State Treasurer:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue has teamed with West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee and Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert to introduce a new SMART529 Gift Card that will make the “gift of college” a lot easier for parents and grandparents saving for a child’s college education.

The Treasurer held media events with both Gee and Gilbert this week to tout the new program, at WVU Wednesday, Nov. 14 and at Marshall Friday, Nov. 16. The new gift cards may be purchased for any student and can be redeemed at www.SMART529.com, SMART529’s website, or through an existing account or after a new account is established.

Treasurer Perdue says the new gift cards will be available at select Target stores or on the SMART529website. “The holiday season is a perfect time to give the gift of college,” he said.

For more information regarding this event, contact Deputy Treasurer Gina Joyneswith the State Treasurer’s Office at gina.joynes@wvsto.com.