W.Va. Power win season opener against at Greenville, 1-0

Anchia, Sweet lift power to extra-innings win in opener

Release from W.Va. Power:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (April 4, 2019) – Jake Anchia delivered a bloop base hit in the top of the tenth inning and Devin Sweet tossed a career-high three scoreless innings as West Virginia took down Greenville, 1-0, in 10 innings at Fluor Field at the West End Thursday evening.

After nine scoreless innings, the Power (1-0) broke through for the game’s only run in the 10th frame. With Cesar Trejo starting the inning at second base as the placed on runner, Anchia led off the stanza and almost deposited one over the Green Monster in left on the third pitch he saw from Hunter Haworth (0-1). The ball was ruled just foul, but two pitches later, Anchia lofted one just out of the reach of Kervin Suarez in shallow left field, scoring Trejo and giving West Virginia a 1-0 edge.

That slim margin was all the Power would need, as Sweet (1-0) finished off a brilliant three-inning performance by retiring all three batters he faced in the bottom of the 10th to close out the victory. The Greensboro, N.C., native allowed just one hit and struck out three across 31 pitches (26 for strikes).

WV Power April 4 Box Score

Both team’s starters excelled in their 2019 debuts, with Logan Gilbert spinning four scoreless frames and ceding just two hits while fanning five in his first professional start. Alex Scherff was stellar for Greenville (0-1) as well, giving up just two hits and striking out four over five spotless innings.

The Power bullpen kept the tempo rolling through the middle innings, as David Ellingson and Dayeison Arias twirled three sterling innings, combining to allow only one hit and one walk while tallying four strikeouts.

Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners’ fourth-best prospect per Baseball America, had a solid night at the plate in his full-season debut, going 2-for-4 with a double.

West Virginia and Greenville continue their four-game series Friday night from Fluor Field at the West End in Greenville at 7:05 p.m. RHP Clay Chandler (first start) toes the rubber for the Power, while righty Thaddeus Ward (first start) takes the hill for the Drive. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

Following their seven-game road swing through South Carolina and Kentucky, West Virginia returns home to Appalachian Power Park for their home opener against the Augusta GreenJackets April 11. The Power’s opening homestand kicks off with a Rock 105 Thirsty Thursday, where fans of age can get $2.00 cans and 20-ounce draft beers through the end of the seventh inning, while college students can purchase two tickets for the price of one with a valid student ID at the box office. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a 2019 magnet schedule, while everyone can enjoy a fireworks show after the final out. For tickets and more information on the opening homestand, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.