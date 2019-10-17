W.Va. Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission accepting nominations for 2020 ‘Living the Dream Awards’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission is seeking nominations of individuals and organizations for the 2020 “Living the Dream Awards.”

Since its inception in 1986, The Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission has recognized individuals and organizations in the state of West Virginia through its “Living the Dream Awards.” These awards were developed to honor West Virginians who live by the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and who continue his work today.

“The work of Martin Luther King, Jr. continues to inspire us to action,” Commission Chair and Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs Executive Director Jill Upson said. “Those who, like King, persist in using their time, talent, and resources, for the benefit of those around them deserve to be honored.”

The nomination form can be found here

Five awards are given to individuals who best exemplify – through action or personal traits – the principles and ideals characterizing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his pursuit of social change. Any person, regardless of race, color, or creed may be nominated. The award categories are:

The Advocate of Peace Award is given to a person who has been an advocate of social change in a non-violent way.

The Sharing of Self Award is given to a person who has rendered service to others in the public or private sector.

The Human and Civil Rights Award is given to a person who has been actively involved in the pursuit of equality for others and is an advocate for social change.

The Scholarship Award is given to a person who has made significant contributions in the area of education.

The Governor’s Living the Dream Award is the highest award that is presented to an individual by the Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission. This award is approved by the Governor of the State of West Virginia and is given to a person who best exemplifies all of the characteristics of justice, scholarship, sharing of self, human and civil rights, and advocacy of peace. The recipient must have a recognizable sense of civic awareness and public service.

In addition to the individual awards, qualified organizations that have demonstrated one or more of the following principles may also be honored: the promotion of human and civil rights, providing assistance to under-served communities, the promotion of tolerance, and resolving conflict in a non-violent manner. Annually, the Commission recognizes up to three service organizations in the state of West Virginia for placement on the Living the Dream Service Organization Honor Roll.

Winners will be recognized as part of an ecumenical service, in celebration of Dr. King’s continued and significant legacy, which will be held on Jan. 20, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Charleston.

The deadline for submission of nominations and all supporting materials is Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

Nomination materials may be sent via one of the following methods:

Fax: 304-558-1201

Email:HHOMA@wv.gov

Mail: Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission

Chairperson, Director Jill Upson

State Capitol, Room 9R

1900 Kanawha Blvd., E.

Charleston, WV 25305

The mission of The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission is to develop, promote, coordinate, approve, review, and make recommendations for activities to commemorate the birthday and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the state of West Virginia. The Commission encourages state, local, and county governmental agencies, along with educational institutions, civic organizations, and the general public, to plan activities for observance of the holiday.

More information about the Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission and about the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs can be found at www.MinorityAffairs.wv.gov or by calling 304-356-2023.