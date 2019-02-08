Strawberry Festival Horse and Carriage Parade set for May 11

Release from the West Virginia Strawberry Festival:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The clip-clop of hooves will echo on city streets on May 11 as horse equestrian teams, carts, carriages and individual riders proceed along the 2.5 mile route for the West Virginia Strawberry Festival Horse and Carriage Parade.

Set for Saturday May 11 at 3 p.m., this year’s parade expects entries from across the “Mountain State” as well as several out-of-state entries. Event Chairman Susie Sheets said, “This should be the largest horse and carriage parade in the history of Strawberry Festival”.

To date, verbal commitments have been received from 32 carriage, wagon or cart owners. At this time, 16 West Virginia counties will be represented with carriages, wagons and carts. The furthest wagon is scheduled from Milltown, Indiana at this time. Dozens of individual horse riders will also be participating.

The following have indicated their plans to attend: Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Michigan); the Buffalo Soldiers (Maryland); American Dream Cowgirls Drill Team (Pennsylvania); Ladies Side Saddle Association (Ohio); Love Valley Misfits Drill Team (North Carolina); and 40-some Cowgirls Drill Team, and Barbour County 4-H Equestrian Team (both from West Virginia).

Cash prizes totaling $3,000 will be awarded to winners in various categories along with plaques. All participates will be offered a “down-home” meal of cornbread, beans, ham, fried potatoes, applesauce and shortcake, sponsored and provided by B&L Friendly Kitchen.

At noon, visitors can see a trick riding and drill show by Shadow Montag of Ohio and the Mid America Cowgirls Drill Team. The show will take place in downtown Buckhannon. Live entertainment and additional activities will take place throughout the day.

For additional information on parade applications, contact Susie Sheets 304-613-0103 or email to wildwood0103@gmail.com. Applications are also available at www.wvstrawberryfestival.com