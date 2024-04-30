MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. National Guard Future Leaders Program to hold FLP North schools competition (May 1)

West Virginia Press Association

ELEANOR, W.Va. – The West Virginia National Guard’s Future Leaders Program will hold their annual FLP North schools competition at the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy gymnasium, Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Each school with an FLP program sends a team to compete in the annual FLP competition which focuses on core topics of first aid, emergency preparedness, citizenship, leadership, physical fitness, drill and ceremony, healthy lifestyle, and FLP program knowledge. The purpose of the competition is to foster esprit-de-corps, teamwork, and self-confidence among FLP students, to provide a competitive program to FLP students, and to promote FLP among current and potential FLP schools.

Schools participating in the FLP South Schools competition include Brooke High School, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, Morgantown High School, University High School, and Tucker County High School.



Media partners are invited to attend, document the competition, and interview FLP program managers, school instructors, and participating students.

Background:



The WV FLP is a four-year leadership-based high school curriculum instilling leadership, promoting citizenship, and teaching life skills. FLP uses a hybrid academic/career technical education (CTE) delivery format. Lesson plans fall under one of four broad categories: leadership, citizenship, life skills, and military science. The FLP curriculum is taught by veterans who are trained and employed by the West Virginia Military Authority (WVMA). The curriculum allows schools to offer the FLP as a one-year or multi-year program and is a lower-cost alternative to JROTC and the National Defense Corps of Cadets.

WHO: Program managers, instructors, and students from FLP high schools including Brooke High School, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, Morgantown High School, University High School, and Tucker County High School

WHAT: FLP North Schools Annual Competition

WHEN: Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy gymnasium, Camp Dawson, Kingwood, WV

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP no later than 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2024, to Mr. Edwin L. Wriston, WVNG Public Affairs Officer, (304) 629-3735 (cell), (304) 561-6689 (office), [email protected]

POINT OF CONTACT: For information on this ceremony, please contact Deborah M. Patterson, State Director, Future Leaders Program, (804) 319-7870 (cell), (304) 732-6262 ext. 2014 (office), [email protected]