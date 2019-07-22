Mon Health System CEO named to federal advisory panel

Press Release from Mon Health System:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System with facilities in Morgantown and throughout North Central West Virginia, was selected to serve a two-year term on a top federal health care advisory committee.

Goldberg’s service on the Advisory Panel on Outreach and Education (APOE) to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) began June 1, 2019 and will end on June 1, 2021. Goldberg was officially sworn in as a member of the panel during the July 16, 2019 meeting in Washington, D.C.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Reps. David McKinley and Alex X. Mooney supported Goldberg’s successful nomination.

“The challenges of meeting our growing and diverse health care needs are quite complex, so I am pleased that CMS and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are seeking input from people who are on the front lines of health care delivery,” said Goldberg. “This is the perfect opportunity to share my experiences in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Texas and continue to work to ensurehealth care is accessible and affordable to the communities it serves.”

Goldberg and others on the panel will advise the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the CMS Administrator regarding optimal strategies for the following:

According to the CMS charter, the Advisory Panel on Outreach and Education shall consist of no more than 20 members and meet up to four times a year. Members must have expertise in one or more of the following areas: senior citizen advocacy, outreach to minority communities, health communications, disease-related advocacy, disability policy and access, health economics research, health insurers and plans, health IT, direct patient care, and/or matters of labor and retirement.

About Mon Health System: Mon Health System is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals in North Central West Virginia that works together to make health care more accessible and affordable to the communities it serves. It includes three hospitals – its flagship medical center, Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown; Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood; Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston; Stonewall Home Oxygen Therapy; Mon EMS; Mon Health Equipment & Supplies; and The Village at Heritage Point. For more information, visit monhealth.com.

