Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs sets listening tour in Keyser

Release from Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will conduct its third Listening Tour event for this year on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 6 p.m. The event will be held at Emmanuel Church, located at 231 Newton Street, Keyser, WV 26726.

This event is free and open to the public. The number of agency partners for the Listening Tours has increased favorably to include the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services, Marshall University’s Minority Health Institute, WV Women’s Commission, Tiger S. Morton Catastrophic Illness Commission, WV Bureau of Senior Services, Department of Agriculture, AARP, WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, WV Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, and more. All will be available to showcase a variety of opportunities as well as address questions and comments.

“Matters of concern often vary in each community,” said Jill Upson, Executive Director of HHOMA. “These listening tours are a perfect forum for citizens and community leaders to voice their concerns and raise awareness of issues that affect residents.”

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is committed to advancing equality for all minorities across West Virginia and developing innovative ways to address issues affecting minorities through integrity, education, leadership, and collaboration.

For more information, residents interested in attending can visit HHOMA’s Facebook page at @WVHHOMA. Citizens may also visit HHOMA’s website at www.minorityaffairs.wv.gov or call the office at 304-356-2023.