Friends of the Lincoln Collection launches new website

FORT WAYNE, IN – Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana, Inc., has launched a new website serving as a gateway to thousands of digitized Lincoln era letters, photographs, newspapers, books and other items from the Lincoln Financial Foundation Collection.

The Friends’ newly launched website, www.friendsofthelincolncollection.org, will offer other items of interest, including links to Collection items displayed in the Fine Book Room of the Allen County Public Library; online exhibits; dozens of viewable Lincoln presentations at the library; and educational support from resident Lincoln historians.

The new website will soon post searchable archives from the 1,900+ issues of Lincoln Lore. First published in 1929, Lincoln Loreis a nationally recognized magazine for scholarly articles, interviews, book reviews, and announcements of local and national Lincoln-related programs and events. The resource, currently published four times a year, is intended for scholars, teachers and students of all ages.

“Our new website is an engaging resource for Lincoln scholars and students,” said Randy Brown, board chairman of Friends of the Lincoln Collection, “and we look forward to completing the archiving of Lincoln Loreas an additional enhancement.”

Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indian, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) organization devoted to the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. It supports the $20 million Lincoln Financial Foundation Collection, of which the two-dimensional material (documents, 18,000 books, 19th-century newspapers, etc.) is preserved at the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne, and the three-dimensional artifacts are curated at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis. To learn more or become a member, visit www.friendsofthelincolncollection.org.

