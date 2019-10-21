Media Alert: U.S. Senator Capito participating in Infor’s 10: 30 a.m. grand opening today in Charleston, W.Va.

From the office of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Monday, October 21, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) will speak at the grand opening of global technology company Infor’s new office in downtown Charleston.

Senator Capito played an instrumental role in recruiting Infor to the Mountain State. The company officially announced their decision to open new offices in Charleston in February 2019.

Credentialed members of the press are invited to attend. Please RSVP to press@capito.senate.gov.

What — Senator Capito attends the ribbon cutting for Infor’s Charleston office.

When — Today (Monday, October 21), Event begins at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Laidley Tower500 Lee Street ESuite 600 Charleston, WV 25301