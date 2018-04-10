Media Alert: Newspaper conference call on tourism set for Wednesday at 1 p.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association has arranged a newspaper industry conference call with W.Va. Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby for 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, to discussion and answer questions on tourism plans.
The WVPA will host the call. Information on participation has been emailed to each editor.
If you have questions or did not receive the email with instructions, contact WVPA executive director Don Smith at donsmith@wvpress.org or 304-550-0454.