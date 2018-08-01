Media Alert: IOGA of W.Va. announces agenda for 2018 Summer Meeting, Aug. 5-7

The Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia has released the agenda for its 2018 Summer Meeting, Aug. 5-7.

Hosted at The Greenbrier Resort, the IOGAWV meeting kicks off Sunday, Aug. 5, with a membership dinner. Monday’s speakers include Chevron Appalachia President Stacey Olson and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Tuesday’s schedule includes W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Shell Appalachia’s Michael Marr. Marr will discuss the $6 billion cracker facility.

The lineup of presenters including federal and state officials and prominent industry leaders from across the United States.

Media wanting to arrange on-site interviews should contact Diane Slaughter at 304-984-0308.

The agenda is as follows:

Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia

Summer Meeting

The Greenbrier Resort, Aug. 5-7

Sunday, Aug. 5

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Registration – Upper Lobby Alcove

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Welcome Reception – Kate’s Mountain

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Membership Dinner – Kate’s Mountain

Monday, Aug. 6

8:30 a.m. –10:30 a.m. – Industry Presentations/Business Session

Eisenhower Room

Welcome by Brett Loflin, IOGAWV VP and Program Chair

Guest Speakers:

— Senator Joe Manchin

— Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Video Message)

— Congressman David B. McKinley (Video Message)

— Stacey Olson, President Chevron Appalachia LLC

— Mike Dragovich, Senior Loss Control Specialist BrickStreet Insurance

— Shawn Tolle, business manager, Commercial East-U.S. Pipeline TransCanada

WVDEP/EPA Update

West Virginia DEP Secretary Austin Caperton

Comments: Marc Monteleone, IOGAWV President

Election of Insurance Committee Member

Tuesday, Aug. 7

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Industry Presentations

Eisenhower Room

Welcome – Brett Loflin, IOGAWV VP and Program Chair

Guest Speakers:

— Patrick James Morrisey, Attorney General State of West Virginia

— Appalachian Storage Hub: Brian J. Anderson, Director, WVU Energy Institute

— Update on Shell Cracker Plant in Potter Township: Michael Marr, Business Integration Lead, Shell Chemical Company

— Standing Up a Conventional Natural Gas Company in a Low Price Environment: Jim Rode, CEO, Core Appalachia

Legislative Update

— Charlie Burd, IOGAWV Executive Director, and Philip A. Reale, Law Office of Philip A. Reale

Comments: Marc Monteleone, IOGAWV President