Media Alert: IOGA of W.Va. announces agenda for 2018 Summer Meeting, Aug. 5-7
The Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia has released the agenda for its 2018 Summer Meeting, Aug. 5-7.
Hosted at The Greenbrier Resort, the IOGAWV meeting kicks off Sunday, Aug. 5, with a membership dinner. Monday’s speakers include Chevron Appalachia President Stacey Olson and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Tuesday’s schedule includes W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Shell Appalachia’s Michael Marr. Marr will discuss the $6 billion cracker facility.
The lineup of presenters including federal and state officials and prominent industry leaders from across the United States.
Media wanting to arrange on-site interviews should contact Diane Slaughter at 304-984-0308.
The agenda is as follows:
The Greenbrier Resort, Aug. 5-7
Sunday, Aug. 5
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Registration – Upper Lobby Alcove
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Welcome Reception – Kate’s Mountain
8 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Membership Dinner – Kate’s Mountain
Monday, Aug. 6
8:30 a.m. –10:30 a.m. – Industry Presentations/Business Session
Eisenhower Room
Welcome by Brett Loflin, IOGAWV VP and Program Chair
Guest Speakers:
— Senator Joe Manchin
— Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Video Message)
— Congressman David B. McKinley (Video Message)
— Stacey Olson, President Chevron Appalachia LLC
— Mike Dragovich, Senior Loss Control Specialist BrickStreet Insurance
— Shawn Tolle, business manager, Commercial East-U.S. Pipeline TransCanada
WVDEP/EPA Update
West Virginia DEP Secretary Austin Caperton
Comments: Marc Monteleone, IOGAWV President
Election of Insurance Committee Member
Tuesday, Aug. 7
8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Industry Presentations
Eisenhower Room
Welcome – Brett Loflin, IOGAWV VP and Program Chair
Guest Speakers:
— Patrick James Morrisey, Attorney General State of West Virginia
— Appalachian Storage Hub: Brian J. Anderson, Director, WVU Energy Institute
— Update on Shell Cracker Plant in Potter Township: Michael Marr, Business Integration Lead, Shell Chemical Company
— Standing Up a Conventional Natural Gas Company in a Low Price Environment: Jim Rode, CEO, Core Appalachia
Legislative Update
— Charlie Burd, IOGAWV Executive Director, and Philip A. Reale, Law Office of Philip A. Reale
Comments: Marc Monteleone, IOGAWV President