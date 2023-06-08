MEDIA ADVISORY: West Virginia Gov. Justice to hold groundbreaking ceremony for section of Corridor H in Tucker County Friday at 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of the Governor has issued the following media advisory:



Gov. Justice will hold groundbreaking ceremony for section of Corridor H in Tucker County Friday at 11:00 a.m.



WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, P.E., other officials.



WHAT: Groundbreaking ceremony for the Kerens to Parsons – Section 3 project on U.S. Route 48 (Corridor H). This project is one of five sections that make up the Kerens to Parsons project.



WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.



WHERE: End of Wolf Run Rd. off U.S. 219/U.S. 48 north of Hambleton, WV.

Follow DOT event signs.



Approximate coordinates: 39°07’13.6″N 79°38’13.4″W



A live stream of this event will be available at the following links pending cellular connectivity:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor