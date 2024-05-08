MEDIA ADVISORY: USDA Rural Development Administrator Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, WV State Director Ryan Thorn to announce $2.9 million in investments supporting small business owners

Investments are part of 27 projects being announced in the Northeast Region

West Virginia Press Association

WHO: Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, administrator, Rural Business-Cooperative Service, USDA Rural Development; Ryan Thorn, West Virginia State Director, USDA Rural Development; Award Recipients; USDA Rural Development staff; local stakeholders; and members of the media.

WHAT: USDA Rural Development Administrator Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and USDA Rural Development West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn will join West Virginia small business owners to announce the award of millions in grant and loan investments from Rural Development to 20 recipients across West Virginia. The announcement will also include projects in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maryland, and Pennsylvania in addition to West Virginia.

Interviews available directly following the announcement.

WHERE: RiverRiders Family Adventure Resort

408 Alstadts Hill Road, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

WHEN: Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.

WHY: USDA Rural Development is a committed partner in creating economic development opportunities in West Virginia communities. This investment is just one example of how the agency’s programs help strengthen rural businesses, create jobs, and build a vibrant economy.