Media Advisory: The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine invites media to attend Friday’s Convocation and White Coat Ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has issued to following media advisory:

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) invites the media to attend the school’s Convocation and White Coat Ceremony:

What: 2023 Convocation and White Coat Ceremony

When: Friday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m.

Where: Conference Center in the WVSOM Student Center, WVSOM campus in Lewisburg, W.Va.

The event will also be livestreamed at www.wvsom.edu<http://www.wvsom.edu>.

L. Faith Payne

“The Convocation and White Coat Ceremony is one of the most momentous events in students’ medical school journeys and marks the beginning of a class commitment to the osteopathic medical profession and a life of health care service.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be Faith Payne, D.O., a WVSOM alumna and urologist in Beckley.

Payne, D.O., whose practice, Advanced Urology, is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Payne grew up in Poca, W.Va. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Marshall University in 2003 and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from WVSOM in 2007. Payne completed a urological surgery residency at Charleston Area Medical Center and has practiced in Beckley since 2012.

She is also a WVSOM clinical assistant professor whose professional appointments include membership in the West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association’s (WVOMA) Board of Trustees and the Raleigh General Hospital Board of Trustees. She has represented West Virginia as a delegate to WVOMA since 2017 and serves on the WVSOM Alumni Association board.