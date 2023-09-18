Beckley urologist, WVSOM alumna to speak at White Coat Ceremony

WV Press Release Sharing

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – First-year students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will receive their white coats in a ceremony that officially recognizes them as student doctors — the first milestone they will celebrate together as a medical school class.

The Convocation and White Coat Ceremony will mark the Class of 2027’s commitment to a life of health care service. The event will take place at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22, in the Conference Center in the WVSOM Student Center. This year’s class consists of 214 students.

L. Faith Payne

L. Faith Payne, D.O., a WVSOM alumna whose practice, Advanced Urology, is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, W.Va., will serve as the ceremony’s keynote speaker.

Payne grew up in Poca, W.Va. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Marshall University in 2003 and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from WVSOM in 2007. Payne completed a urological surgery residency at Charleston Area Medical Center and has practiced in Beckley since 2012.

She is also a WVSOM clinical assistant professor whose professional appointments include membership in the West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association’s (WVOMA) Board of Trustees and the Raleigh General Hospital Board of Trustees. She has represented West Virginia as a delegate to WVOMA since 2017 and serves on the WVSOM Alumni Association board.

Payne said she is honored to provide the event’s keynote address.

“As a West Virginia native, I’m proud to be a graduate of WVSOM,” she said. “The school has a warm, welcoming energy and embraces innovation in education. I’m grateful for the opportunities WVSOM has made a reality for me.”

The Convocation and White Coat Ceremony will have limited seating, and tickets will be required for admission. The ceremony also will be livestreamed on the WVSOM website at www.wvsom.edu.

WVSOM is a national leader in educating osteopathic physicians for primary care medicine in rural areas. Visit WVSOM online at www.wvsom.edu.