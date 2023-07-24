Media Advisory: New River CTC Allied Health programs hold collaborative simulation on Tuesday

WV Press Release Sharing

BEAVER, W.Va. — New River Community and Technical College has issued the following media advisory:

WHO & WHAT: More than 50 students in New River Community and Technical College’s (New River CTC) Registered Nursing programs, Paramedic, and Practical Nursing Programs will be participating in a collaborative simulation along with AirEvac personnel.

Students will work together as a healthcare team in the fictional “New River General Hospital” to diagnose and treat patient actors and hi-fidelity manikins in the simulation exercise.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, starting at 9:00 a.m. The helicopter transport will commence at 10:15 a.m. from the Ghent Campus and arrival is expected at 10:40 a.m. on the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver, weather pending.

WHERE: Paramedic students will be dispatched from New River CTC’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent to transport hi-fidelity manikin “patients” to the fictional “New River General Hospital” based at New River CTC’s Raleigh County Campus and the WV HEPC Allied Health Wing. Paramedic students will utilize both the college and state simulation ambulance vehicles and work with AirEvac for transport.

Media contact: Christopher Boyd, Media Contact, [email protected]