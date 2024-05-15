MEDIA ADVISORY: Marshall University, state and federal partners to break ground for Institute for Cyber Security (May 17)

Lt. General Robert J. Skinner, JFHQ-DoDIN, to serve as special guest speaker

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Officials with Marshall University, West Virginia University and Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network, a component of the United States Cyber Command, among other government and educational partners, have scheduled a groundbreaking at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, for the Marshall University Institute for Cyber Security located at the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and Fourth Avenue in Huntington.

The groundbreaking event symbolizes the initial strides in establishing the National Center of Excellence for Cyber Security in Critical Infrastructure, hailed as the second center of its type in the country on a college campus. The center is an exemplar public/private partnership of academia, state, federal/local government, law enforcement, the U.S. Department of Defense and the private sector. Marshall University and West Virginia University are collaborating with Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network and U.S. Cyber Command to establish the Center of Excellence as the premier source of expertise in cyber security, operations, and defense of America’s critical infrastructure.

Lt. General Robert J. Skinner will serve as the special guest speaker. He is the commander of the Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network and the director of the Defense Information Systems Agency.

Other speakers include U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, West Virginia President Gordon Gee and Maj. Gen. William E. Crane, West Virginia National Guard.

The event will be livestreamed at www.marshall.edu/livestream

Media should contact Leah Payne for specifics on login information for the event and press conference that will follow.

WHO: Marshall University, federal and state partners

WHAT: Groundbreaking of the new Marshall University Institute for Cyber Security

WHEN: 1 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2024

WHERE: Future site of the Marshall University Institute for Cyber Security

Corner of 4th Avenue and Hal Greer Blvd.

Huntington, West Virginia