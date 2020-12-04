Kindred Communications collects items in West Virginia for soldiers through Operation Soldier’s Christmas

Release from Kindred Communications:



HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — For the past two months, Kindred Communications has been reaching out to listeners on behalf of military personnel. They have been requesting listeners to give items for care packages for Christmas for those that are deployed across the globe.

Nate Allen, Bill Cornwell and Pamela Hall, left to right,

work on Operation Soldier’s Christmas items. Courtesy photo.







“The response has been tremendous,” said Account Executive Pamela Hall, who began the promotion. “I am overwhelmed at how our local area has given, especially during the pandemic. It feels really good to be a part of something that will benefit those that put their lives on the line each day for our freedom.”



Kindred Communications partnered with Presenting Sponsors Clark’s Pump-N-Shop and Setzer’s World of Camping, along with other area businesses, to coordinate drop off locations where listeners could take donated items.



“This has become an annual event for Kindred Communications and it has grown each year,” said Mike Kirtner, CEO and owner of the company. “We love being able to be involved in the local community, especially to benefit our military. We appreciate the businesses that helped and all those individuals that gave.”



Collected items will be taken to Military Missions in Lexington and then distributed to deployed Military Personnel around the world.

Kindred Communications is made up of six radio stations and nine signals including WDGG 93.7 the Dawg, WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet, WMGA 97.9 the River, WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5, WRVC 94.1 FM & AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM & AM 1340, as well as The Insider magazine and Kindred Digital.