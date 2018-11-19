Holdren new managing editor of The Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Wendy Holdren, an award-winning Register-Herald journalist who hails from Wyoming County, has been appointed managing editor of the daily newspaper in Beckley.

“I could not be more pleased to have a person of Wendy’s character and integrity to help lead this newsroom,” said J. Damon Cain, executive editor of The Register-Herald. “Wendy cares deeply about the prominent issues that affect people’s lives, here. And being from this neck of the woods, she displays a debt of gratitude as well.

Holdren is stepping into a position that Dawn Dayton held for more than 30 years.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Holdren said. “I definitely have some big shoes to fill.

“I really appreciate the vote of confidence I have been given from co-workers and community members. I hope everyone will be patient with me as I grow into this role.”

Holdren, 29, began her career in journalism at The Register-Herald in 2011, shortly after graduating from Concord University.

Earlier this year she was named 2017 Reporter of the Year by Community Newspapers Holding Inc., which owns the Beckley newspaper and more than a hundred others across the country including the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Times West Virginian in Fairmont and The Fayette Tribune in Oak Hill.

Holdren, who holds a Master’s degree from the University of Missouri, has won several West Virginia Press Association awards for her legal reporting and her coverage of health issues and the opioid crisis.

