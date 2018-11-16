Flags at half-staff in honor of W.Va. soldier killed in training accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia state flags displayed at all state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from dawn until dusk on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in commemoration of the services for U.S. Army Specialist Nicholas Caleb “Nick” Jividen.

Jividen, a native of Poca, was tragically killed during an armored vehicle training exercise Nov. 6, 2018, at Fort Irwin in California. He was a signal analyst assigned to Headquarters Support Company, 3rd Batallion, 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.