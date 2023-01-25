Betsy Miles takes you ‘Miles in a Minute’ with her daily updates from across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Executive Director Betsy Miles takes readers “Miles in a Minute” with quick updates on events around the Mountain State.

Miles in a Minute

Hi everyone,

WV Press works to bring you coverage of the WV Legislature. We staff committee meetings, distribute new releases and share reports from our member newspapers. You can get our WVPA News Today newsletter by subscribing on WVPress.org.

You might be interested in this: Among today’s items are budget presentations for the Senate Finance Committee. You should be able watch these online from your home or office. The meeting starts at 3 p.m.

Budget Presentation : West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services – Robert Roswall, Commissioner

: West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services – Robert Roswall, Commissioner Budget Presentation : West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance – Edward A. Diaz, Cabinet Secretary

: West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance – Edward A. Diaz, Cabinet Secretary Budget Presentation: West Virginia Department of Revenue – Dave Hardy, Cabinet Secretary

Feb. 2 is Ground Hog Day. Here is your chance to live out the movie: In Upshur County, this will be French Creek Freddie’s 46th Groundhog Day prediction at the West Virginia State Wildlife Center. The free event starts at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 and will be open to the public and media outlets.

Oh, and if you have not shared a picture of your pet, shame on you. WV Press is sharing photos of the pets online here at WVPress.org and in its daily newsletter: Today’s WVPA News. It’s our “Capitol Idea.” See the pets here.

Finally, it’s ‘Working Women’s Wednesday’ from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Red Carpet Lounge on Elizabeth Street, near the State Capitol. It’s a chance to relax and catch up with friends and features music, food, beverages and specials.

See ya tomorrow.

Here are my pets: Cody, Leroy and Henry.

WV Press Assistant Executive Director Betsy Miles dog, Cody

WV Press Assistant Executive Director Betsy Miles dog, Leroy.