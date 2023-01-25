Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Wednesday, Jan 25

Wednesday, Jan. 25

15th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 13 : Observing 90th Anniversary of Holodomor Ukrainian Genocide of 1932-1933

: Observing 90th Anniversary of Holodomor Ukrainian Genocide of 1932-1933 SR 14: Designating January 25, 2023, as Aviation Day at Legislature

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 4 : Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction

: Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 121 : Creating Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act

: Creating Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act Eng. SB 192 : Relating to Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act

: Relating to Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 208 : Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disorders

: Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disorders Eng. SB 244 : Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public

: Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public Eng. SB 245 : Making rules and regulations promulgated by PSC subject to legislative rule-making review procedures

: Making rules and regulations promulgated by PSC subject to legislative rule-making review procedures Eng. SB 246 : Revising membership of Broadband Enhancement Council

: Revising membership of Broadband Enhancement Council Eng. SB 262 : Allowing students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility

: Allowing students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 264: Prohibiting persons who have been convicted of certain crimes against minors from holding positions on boards of education

SECOND READING

SB 21: Requiring certain documents that contain wage records be considered confidential

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 202 : Increasing appointment term of director for DNR from four to seven years

: Increasing appointment term of director for DNR from four to seven years Com. Sub. for SB 254 : Changing annual mandatory state vehicle inspections to every two years

: Changing annual mandatory state vehicle inspections to every two years SB 276 : Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal

: Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal SB 283 : Relating to Military Incentive Program

: Relating to Military Incentive Program Com. Sub. for SB 292 : Health Care Sharing Ministries Freedom to Share Act

: Health Care Sharing Ministries Freedom to Share Act Com. Sub. for SB 298 : Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency

: Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2530 : Relating to the extension of the expiration of temporary registration plates from sixty days to ninety days

: Relating to the extension of the expiration of temporary registration plates from sixty days to ninety days Eng. HB 2533: Relating to a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the duration of the applicant’s life

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m.: Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee (208W)

Treasurer – Hope Scholarship, 112 CSR 18

1 p.m.: Committee on School Choice (208W)

Organizational Motions

SB 47: Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund

1 p.m.: Economic Development (451M)

SB 188: Creating Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023

2 p.m.: Outdoor Recreation (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 160: Relating to WV Rail Trails Program

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 166 : Relating to reemployment after retirement by public employees

: Relating to reemployment after retirement by public employees Presentation: Blair Taylor, Executive Director, Municipal Pensions Oversight Board

o Overview of the MPOB

o Discussing proposed legislation for 2023 Session

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 356 (DOT Rules): Authorizing DMV to promulgate legislative rule relating to administrative due process

o Includes SB 357, Authorizing DMV to promulgate legislative rule relating to examination and issuance of driver’s license; SB 358, Authorizing DMV to promulgate legislative rule relating to denial, suspension, revocation, disqualification, restriction, non-renewal, cancellation, administrative appeals, and reinstatement of driving privileges; SB 359, Authorizing DOH to promulgate legislative rule relating to disposal, lease and management of real property and appurtenant structures and relocation assistance; SB 360, Authorizing DOH to promulgate legislative rule relating to construction and reconstruction of state roads;

Com. Sub. for SB 335 (DHS Rules): Authorizing Governor’s Committee on Crime to promulgate legislative rule relating to protocol for law enforcement response to domestic violence

o Includes SB 336, Authorizing Division of Emergency Management to promulgate legislative rule relating to National Flood Insurance Program; SB 337, Authorizing Fire Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to hazardous substance emergency response training programs; SB 338, Authorizing Fire Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to certification of home inspectors; SB 339, Authorizing Fire Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to volunteer firefighters’ training, equipment, and operating standards; SB 340, Authorizing Fire Marshal to promulgate legislative rule relating to certification of electrical inspectors; SB 341, Authorizing Fire Marshal to promulgate legislative rule relating to supervision of fire protection work; SB 342, Authorizing Fire Marshal to promulgate legislative rule relating to electrician licensing; SB 343, Authorizing Fire Marshal to promulgate legislative rule relating to certification of home inspectors; SB 344, Authorizing State Police to promulgate legislative rule relating to WV State Police professional standards investigations, employee rights, early identification system, psychological assessment, and progressive discipline

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 441 : Removing additional one and one-half percent interest rate for tax underpayments

: Removing additional one and one-half percent interest rate for tax underpayments SB 443 : Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor

: Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor SB 444 : Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund

: Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund SB 446 : Removing methanol and methanol fuel from definition of special fuel

: Removing methanol and methanol fuel from definition of special fuel Budget Presentation : West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services – Robert Roswall, Commissioner

: West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services – Robert Roswall, Commissioner Budget Presentation : West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance – Edward A. Diaz, Cabinet Secretary

: West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance – Edward A. Diaz, Cabinet Secretary Budget Presentation: West Virginia Department of Revenue – Dave Hardy, Cabinet Secretary

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB 465 : Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund (Clements, Azinger, Caputo, Chapman, Maroney, Oliverio, Weld, Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund (Clements, Azinger, Caputo, Chapman, Maroney, Oliverio, Weld, Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 466 : Prohibiting financial institutions from discriminating against firearms businesses (Phillips; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting financial institutions from discriminating against firearms businesses (Phillips; Judiciary) SB 467 : Providing county commissioners ongoing mechanism to consider compensation increases for elected officials every two years (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Providing county commissioners ongoing mechanism to consider compensation increases for elected officials every two years (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 468 : Continuing Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail System (Hamilton; Outdoor Recreation)

: Continuing Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail System (Hamilton; Outdoor Recreation) SB 469 : Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school students (FN) (Grady, Jeffries; Education then Finance)

: Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school students (FN) (Grady, Jeffries; Education then Finance) SB 470 : Making adoption records accessible for medical purposes (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Making adoption records accessible for medical purposes (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 471 : Amending modification date for federal adjusted gross income (Weld; Finance)

: Amending modification date for federal adjusted gross income (Weld; Finance) SB 472 : Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors (Weld; Judiciary)

: Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors (Weld; Judiciary) SB 473 : Exempting certain irrevocable trusts from personal income tax (Weld; Finance)

: Exempting certain irrevocable trusts from personal income tax (Weld; Finance) SB 474 : Requiring municipal pensions oversight board to propose legislative rules (Nelson; Pensions)

: Requiring municipal pensions oversight board to propose legislative rules (Nelson; Pensions) SB 475 : Modifying examinations for disability pensions (Nelson; Pensions)

: Modifying examinations for disability pensions (Nelson; Pensions) SB 476 : Increasing number of managed care organizations in Mountain Health Trust (Tarr; Health and Human Resources)

: Increasing number of managed care organizations in Mountain Health Trust (Tarr; Health and Human Resources) SCR 5 : US Navy S1 Paul McCue Bridge (Queen, Caputo)

: US Navy S1 Paul McCue Bridge (Queen, Caputo) SR15: Designating January 26, 2023, as Hunger-Free WV Day at Legislature (Jeffries, Hamilton)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2754 – Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacy (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2757 – Relating to expanding institutional eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program (Summers) (Regular)

H. B. 2776 – Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2777 – Updating federal taxable income and other terms in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

H. B. 2113 – Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2171 – Removing obsolete provisions regarding DOH standards for studded tires and chains (Linville) (Regular)

H. B. 2531 – Requiring cooperation between the rail company and the Division of Highways when construction or maintenance activities are conducted by the company (Linville) (Regular)

FIRST READING

S. B. 143 – Relating to Adopt-A-Stream Program (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2221 – Relating to bankruptcy (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2597 – Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2800 – All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education (Ellington) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

9 a.m. – Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee, Senate Judiciary Committee Room, 208W

Agenda:

Procedural Motions

Treasurer, Hope Scholarship, 112 CSR 18

Other Business

9 a.m. – Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and EMS, House Finance Committee Room, 460M

Agenda:

H. B. 2668, Authorizing the Fire Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to hazardous substance emergency response training programs.

H. B. 2670, Authorizing the Fire Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to volunteer firefighters’ training, equipment, and operating standards.

H. B. 2672, Authorizing the Fire Marshal to promulgate a legislative rule relating to supervision of fire protection work.

H. B. 2025, Relating to who may diagnose post-traumatic stress disorder as a compensable injury or disease under workers compensation.

H. B. 2069, Including emergency response vehicles in the single fee program for EZ Pass transponders.

9:15 a.m. – Political Subdivisions Committee, House Judiciary Committee, Room 410M

Agenda:

Consideration of House Bill 2038, Refer instances of election fraud to the attorney general for prosecution.

Consideration of House Bill 2308, Prohibit a county from charging for a building permit if the value of the improvement is less than that required for a contractor’s license.

10 a.m. – Committee on Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security in the East Wing Committee Room, 215E

Agenda:

Approval of the Minutes from the previous meeting held on January 18, 2023.

H.B. 2211, Award military veterans with a “Veterans” license plate.

H.B. 2375, Relating to hiring new West Virginia State Police Officers.

H.B. 2584, To allow homestead exemptions for disabled veterans.

1 p.m. – Finance Committee, budget hearings scheduled in the committee room, 460M

Agenda: Check the calendar for the full hearing lineup.

1 p.m. – Judiciary Committee, 410M

Agenda:

SB132 – Clarifying criminal offense of harassment

HB2509 – Creating the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act

HB2569 – Creating the Motorsports Responsibility Act

HB2017 – Relating to service of process in child abuse cases

2 p.m. – Education Committee, 434M

Agenda:

H. B. 2596, To modify when a nonresident student’s transfer may be denied.

H. B. 2835, Repeal outdated provisions of code relating to the West Virginia graduate college and Marshall University.

H. B. 2850, Clarifying general education teachers’ entitlements for the general education classroom that provide academic support for students identified as having an exceptionality whose least restrictive environment remains the general education classroom.

H. B. 2890, The purpose of this bill is to modify student discipline.

H. B. 2549, Permit teachers in K-12 schools be authorized to carry concealed firearms as a designated school protection officer.

3 p.m. – Committee on Government Organization, 215E

Agenda:

Consideration of Com Sub for SB 83, Authorizing tactical medical professionals to carry firearms.

Miscellaneous Rules, • HB 2705 – Authorizing the Athletic Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to administrative rules of the West Virginia State Athletic Commission. • HB 2744 – Authorizing the Division of Labor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to registration of service persons and service agencies. • HB 2745 – Authorizing the Division of Labor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to registration of weighing and measuring devices used by businesses in commercial transactions.

House Bill to be Introduced:

HB3013. By Del. Espinosa, Ridenour, Householder, Hardy, Clark, Criss, Hite, Horst, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Hornby and Summers – Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax (FN) – To Finance

HB3014. By Del. Young – Require Correctional Facilities to provide free feminine hygiene products (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB3015. By Del. Young – Creating the Food Infrastructure Grant – To Finance

HB3016. By Del. Young – Establish food desert produce pilot program (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB3017. By Del. Young – Establish Food Waste Task Force – To Health and Human Resources then Government Organization

HB3018. By Del. Young – Establishing that 18 is the age of consent and removing the ability of an underage person to obtaining a consent to marry through their parents, legal guardians, or by petition to the circuit court – To the Judiciary

HB3019. By Del. Young – Relating to student suicide prevention (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB3020. By Del. Young – To mandate that the Secretary of State to utilize the Electronic Registration Information Center – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB3021. By Del. Young – Expanding early childhood education programs to three-year-old children – To Education then Finance

HB3022. By Del. Young – Relating to childcare subsidies within DHHR, paid based on monthly enrollment – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB3023. By Del. Longanacre – To cut the WV gas tax by 50% for WV residents (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB3024. By Del. Young – Hunger-Free Campus Act – To Education then Finance

HB3025. By Del. Foster – Relating to DNA data maintained for law enforcement purposes – To the Judiciary

HB3026. By Del. Ross, Mallow, Burkhammer, Marple, Devault, Adkins and Dillon – To allow volunteer fire fighters to participate on fire scenes with department training captain approval prior to completing fireman 1 and 2 – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Government Organization

HB3027. By Del. Ross, Chiarelli, Marple, Devault, Adkins and Dillon – To remove the state requirement for EMT’S to be nationally certified. – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Government Organization

HB3028. By Del. Ross, Dillon and Chiarelli – To allow teachers can bank sick leave for years of service and/or insurance payments.

– To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB3029. By Del. Longanacre – Providing for the election of county school superintendents to four year terms. – To the Judiciary

HB3030. By Del. Young – Creating the Paid Parental Leave Pilot Program – To Banking and Insurance then Finance

HB3031. By Del. Kirby, Longanacre, Brooks, E. Pritt, Toney, Butler, Thorne, Chiarelli, Pinson, Steele and Foster – Prohibiting greyhound racing in the state of West Virginia – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB3032. By Del. Linville [By Request of the WV Department of Transportation] – Relating to increasing the validity of a commercial instruction permit – To Technology and Infrastructure

HB3033. By Del. Young – Create Intergenerational Poverty Task Force – To Government Organization

HB3034. By Del. Young – To create a Parolee Drivers Permit – To Jails and Prisons then the Judiciary

HB3035. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operations – To Education then Finance

HB3036. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act – To Economic Development and Tourism then Finance

HB3037. By Del. Longanacre – To create a partisan election for county board of education members. – To the Judiciary

HB3038. By Del. Pinson, Westfall, Fast, W. Hall, Kirby, Foggin, Honaker, Coop-Gonzalez, Ridenour, Kelly and Hott – Add unborn persons to the definition of driving under the influence and causing injury or death to an unborn person. – To the Judiciary

HB3039. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Making a supplementary appropriation to Adjutant General – State Militia – To Finance

HB3040. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Office of the Secretary – To Finance

HB3041. By Del. Young – Permitting civil remedies for the unauthorized disclosure of intimate images – To the Judiciary

HB3042. By Del. Pinson, Crouse, Foster, C. Pritt, Fast, Ridenour, Burkhammer, Kirby, Mallow, Worrell and Martin – Establishing the West Virginia Religious Freedom Restoration Act – To the Judiciary

HB3043. By Del. Miller, Mallow, Nestor, Zatezalo, Honaker, Reynolds, Crouse, Devault, Jennings and Barnhart – To require a blood draw/blood test after a motor vehicle accident to determine impairment of those involved. – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB3044. By Del. Gearheart, Householder, Criss, Hardy, Espinosa, Storch, Smith, Nestor, Zatezalo, Maynor and Ellington – Relating to the annual fee for limited video lottery terminal permits – To Finance

HB3045. By Del. Dillon – Relating to Emergency Agriculture Certification – To Education

HB3046. By Del. Dillon – Fast Track for Agriculture Education Endorsement – To Education

HB3047. By Del. Dillon and Dean – Clarifying Classroom Overloads for Special Education – To Education

HB3048. By Del. Dillon, Chiarelli and Crouse – Removal of Mandatory Homeschool Reporting – To Education

HB3049. By Del. Holstein – To create the American Campuses Act. – To Education

HB3050. By Del. Dillon and Ross – Repeal Teacher Required CE – To Education

HB3051. By Del. Foster – Repeal of authority granted to municipalities to levy business and occupation or privilege tax – To Finance

HB3052. By Del. Young – Creating small business and minority populations economic and workforce development taskforce – To Economic Development and Tourism then Government Organization

HB3053. By Del. Young – Requesting a study to evaluate and analyze the potential for bulk energy storage resources – To Energy and Manufacturing then Government Organization

HB3054. By Del. Young – Student Suicide Prevention – ID Cards (FN) – To Education

HB3055. By Del. Willis, Foster, Foggin, Chiarelli, Heckert, Storch, Young, Sheedy, Hornbuckle, Reynolds and Ellington – To create a vocational math class for students interested in careers in the trades. – To Education

HB3056. By Del. Riley, Linville, Heckert, Mallow, Devault, Ferrell, Statler, Vance, Willis and Warner – To change the requirement for an EMS Agency Vehicle Inspection from every year to every two years – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Technology and Infrastructure

HB3057. By Del. Hansen – Amending surface mining reclamation requirements – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB3058. By Del. Street, Chiarelli, Hillenbrand, Ridenour, Cooper, W. Hall, Phillips, Butler, Keaton, Kimble and Maynor – Increase budget of WVRNG West Virginian National Guard for military funerals in all branches of the military by VFW chapters – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB3059. By Del. Reynolds, Dean, Bridges, Linville, Worrell, Willis, Honaker, Zatezalo, Barnhart, Riley and Burkhammer – Give PSC authority to fine Class I railroads for safety and operational violations. (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB3060. By Del. Street, Chiarelli, Foggin, Hanna, Kirby, Burkhammer, Statler, Brooks, Keaton, Ellington and Pinson – Permitting membership of the state teachers retirement system to include any person who has been retired by any other retirement system administered by the Board at the option of the retirant – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance