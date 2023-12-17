Media Alert: All media invited to upcoming West Virginia Press Association events (Jan. 5, Feb. 1)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Media in West Virginia should “Save the Dates” for the West Virginia Press Association’s (WVPA) annual Legislative Lookahead on Jan. 5 and the Legislative Media Social on Feb. 1.

The Legislative Lookahead begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, at the West Virginia Culture Center located on the Capitol Complex in Charleston. The Media Social begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1. It will also be held at the West Virginia Culture Center. WV Press will share more information on both events.

The preview of the 2024 Legislative Session will include three panels, including leadership presentations, and lunch and breakfast. There is no cost to attend but registration is required by emailing your name, media affiliation and phone number to WVPA Executive Director Betsy Miles at [email protected]

The event is open to all media – newspapers, television, radio, online, other print publications – and guests.

NOTE: There will not be a live-stream during the event.