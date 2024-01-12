MEDIA ADVISORY: WVU to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with annual breakfast followed by reflection event (Jan. 15)

West Virginia Press Association

WHAT: West Virginia University Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast hosted by the WVU Center for Black Culture, and “Greatness Determined by Service: An Afternoon of Reflection on Martin Luther King Jr.,” hosted by the WVU Center for Community Engagement and AmeriCorps VISTA

WHEN and WHERE: Monday, Jan. 15

9:30-11:30 a.m., MLK Unity Breakfast, Mountainlair Ballrooms

Noon-4 p.m., “An Afternoon of Reflection,” Gluck Theater, Mountainlair

WHO: Members of the University and Morgantown communities

NOTES: Jeneisha Harris, an activist, community leader and author of “Black Girl, Cry,” is the keynote speaker for the Unity Breakfast. Harris works to empower Black women through literature and sisterhood and organizes communities through Black nonprofits in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anitra Hamilton, a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates and WVU alumna, will receive the 2024 MLK Achievement Award. The Achievement Award is given to a nominee from West Virginia who best exemplifies King’s commitment to equality and social justice.

During the Unity Breakfast, the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship will be presented to seven WVU students. The scholarship is awarded annually to students who demonstrate active interest and meaningful involvement in areas of human rights, civil rights and social justice.

The afternoon event will provide a space for attendees to engage in reflection based on speeches and activities around King’s work.