Media Advisory: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals, BridgeValley to host signing ceremony honoring local nursing students (Dec. 19)

Fifteen local nursing students receive up to $25,000 each to support life expenses

West Virginia Press Association

Who: WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals will welcome its second cohort of nursing students from BridgeValley Community & Technical College as part of the recently established WVU Medicine Aspiring Nurse Program.

What: To celebrate its second cohort of WVU Medicine Aspiring Nurse Program students, Thomas Hospitals will host a formal signing ceremony for BridgeValley & Technical College students accepted into the program.

When: 11:00AM, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Where: Toyota Hall, BridgeValley Community and Technical College, 1201 Science Park Dr, South Charleston, WV 25303

Why: As part of the WVU Medicine Aspiring Nurse Program, Thomas Hospitals and BridgeValley will host a signing ceremony to honor the second cohort of nursing students accepted into the program. Because tuition support generally already exists for nursing students in terms of student loans, grants, and scholarships, the Aspiring Nurse Program provides each student with up to $25,000 to support their real needs: day-to-day life expenses. Each student accepted into the program will receive up to $25,000 over the course of four semesters including a sign-on bonus upon hire in exchange for a three-year work commitment following graduation. Students accepted to the WVU Medicine Aspiring Nurse Program will also receive support from academic success coaches and retention specialists. A total of fifteen students will be accepted into the inaugural cohort.

For more information, visit https://wvumedicine.org/aspiring-nurse-program/.