Media Advisory: WVU Commencement for graduates in gold and blue set for Dec. 16

WHAT: Nearly 2,700 West Virginia University graduates will celebrate their achievements during two December Commencement ceremonies.
WHERE: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown
WHO: August and December graduates, President Gordon Gee, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed, Chancellor and Executive Dean for Health Sciences Dr. Clay Marsh, and Presidential Honorary Degree recipient Jessica Weaver, a middle school teacher at South Middle School in Morgantown.
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
10 a.m.
Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources
Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design
John Chambers College of Business and Economics
School of Dentistry
School of Medicine
School of Nursing
School of Pharmacy
School of Public Health
2 p.m.
College of Applied Human Sciences
College of Creative Arts
College of Law
Eberly College of Arts and Sciences
Reed College of Media
The Presidential Honorary Degree will be awarded during the 2 p.m. ceremony.
The Presidential Honorary Degree awarded each December celebrates the work of public school personnel throughout the Mountain State. Weaver has taught math at South Middle School for more than a decade and enjoys supporting her South Stallions around the community.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Tickets are not required to attend the ceremonies. The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Parking is free at the Coliseum. Overflow parking is available at the Canady Creative Arts Center.
Videographers, photographers and reporters should enter the Coliseum through the Country Roads gate. A section of seating will be available to media inside the Coliseum.
A photo gallery, available to media, will be updated throughout the weekend.