Media Advisory: WVSOM/National Institutes of Health hosting community engagement presentation on June 6

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) has issued the following media advisory:
On June 6, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) is hosting a presentation in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, Community Engagement Alliance, “Sustaining Community Partnerships: Fostering Relationships Between Communities and Researchers.”
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include the launch of a national NIH “toolkit” showcasing the CRCH’s community engagement work — a community first approach — as a model for growing community partnerships.
Who: WVSOM’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) and the National Institutes of Health, Community Engagement Alliance.
What: Program on Sustaining Community Partnerships: Fostering Relationships Between Communities and Researchers. The event will include the launch of a national NIH “toolkit” showcasing the CRCH’s community engagement work — a community first approach — as a model for growing community partnerships.
When: 3 p.m., Thursday, June 6.
Where: WVSOM Student Center’s Conference Center, Lewisburg, W.Va. 24901
Online and Contact Information: There is an online option through WEBEX: https://wvsom.webex.com/wvsom/j.php?MTID=meb1dce6d4760a773ebba44db94e98ce0
(For additional information, contact Tasha Alderman at [email protected].)
Interviews: Dr. Brian Hendricks, executive director of the CRCH, will be available for interviews. NIH representatives will be available the day of the event. Contact Ken Bays, WVSOM Communications and Marketing, for more information: [email protected] or 304-793-6845.