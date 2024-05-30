Media Advisory: WVSOM/National Institutes of Health hosting community engagement presentation on June 6

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) has issued the following media advisory:

On June 6, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) is hosting a presentation in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, Community Engagement Alliance, “Sustaining Community Partnerships: Fostering Relationships Between Communities and Researchers.”

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include the launch of a national NIH “toolkit” showcasing the CRCH’s community engagement work — a community first approach — as a model for growing community partnerships.

Who: WVSOM’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) and the National Institutes of Health, Community Engagement Alliance.

What: Program on Sustaining Community Partnerships: Fostering Relationships Between Communities and Researchers. The event will include the launch of a national NIH “toolkit” showcasing the CRCH’s community engagement work — a community first approach — as a model for growing community partnerships.

When: 3 p.m., Thursday, June 6.

Where: WVSOM Student Center’s Conference Center, Lewisburg, W.Va. 24901

Online and Contact Information : There is an online option through WEBEX: https://wvsom.webex.com/wvsom/j.php?MTID=meb1dce6d4760a773ebba44db94e98ce0

(For additional information, contact Tasha Alderman at [email protected].)