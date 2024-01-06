MEDIA ADVISORY: WV Teacher, Service Personnel of the Year to receive sponsor awards (Jan. 9)

WVPA Updates and Alerts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will host the 2024 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) during an awards ceremony on January 9. Sponsors will attend to recognize TOY Sharon Cole, a Wayne County second grade teacher, and SPOY Gary Brydie, a school bus operator from Cabell County as their tenure begins with the new year.

WHAT: West Virginia Teacher of the Year and Service Personnel of the Year Awards Presentations

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, 1 p.m. (reception 12 p.m.)

WHERE:  1st Floor Conference Room, Building 3, West Virginia State Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305

Teacher of the Year Awards include:

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia, Inc.Use of a 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE
Horace Mann Insurance$5,000
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia$5,000
American Federation of Teachers (AFT WV)$500
West Virginia Education Association (WVEA)$1,000 classroom grant
West Virginia Professional Educators$250 Amazon gift card and teacher supply gift box
West Virginia Lottery$300 classroom grant (all county teachers of the year)
Leadership West VirginiaTuition and lodging for 2024 session
West Virginia State ParksA two-night stay at Chief Logan State Park
Blenko GlassWest Virginia-embossed suncatchers (all county teachers of the year)

Service Personnel of the Year Awards include:

Horace Mann Insurance$2,500
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia$2,500
West Virginia School Service Personnel Association (WVSSPA)$500
West Virginia Education Association$500 grant
West Virginia Lottery$500
West Virginia State ParksA two-night stay at Chief Logan State Park
Blenko GlassWest Virginia-embossed suncatchers (all county teachers of the year)

To learn more about the TOY and SPOY recognitions, visit the WVDE Educator Development and Support website

