MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. Supreme Court issued three opinions and two separates on Friday, March 15

The Supreme Court issued three opinions and two separates on Friday. The full opinion can be found on the Judiciary website: Supreme Court – Opinions | West Virginia Judiciary (courtswv.gov)
|03/15/2024
|23-691
|The Board of Education of the County of Cabell v. The Cabell County Public Library and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District
|CIV-O
|SO
|03/15/2024
|22-625
|Denise Orso v. The City of Logan, West Virginia (Justice Wooton dissenting)
|TCR
|SEP
|03/15/2024
|22-625
|Denise Orso v. The City of Logan, West Virginia (Justice Hutchison dissenting)
|TCR
|SEP
|03/15/2024
|22-625
|Denise Orso v. The City of Logan, West Virginia
|TCR
|SO
|03/15/2024
|22-0491
|Tax Analysts v. Matthew Irby, West Virginia State Tax Commissioner
|TAX
|SO