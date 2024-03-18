MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. Supreme Court issued three opinions and two separates on Friday, March 15

WVPA Updates and Alerts

The Supreme Court issued three opinions and two separates on Friday. The full opinion can be found on the Judiciary website: Supreme Court – Opinions | West Virginia Judiciary (courtswv.gov)

03/15/202423-691The Board of Education of the County of Cabell v. The Cabell County Public Library and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District CIV-OSO
03/15/202422-625Denise Orso v. The City of Logan, West Virginia (Justice Wooton dissenting) TCRSEP
03/15/202422-625Denise Orso v. The City of Logan, West Virginia (Justice Hutchison dissenting) TCRSEP
03/15/202422-625Denise Orso v. The City of Logan, West Virginia TCRSO
03/15/202422-0491Tax Analysts v. Matthew Irby, West Virginia State Tax Commissioner TAXSO

