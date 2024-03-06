CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will brief the media on a major legal development involving the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
WHO: Attorney General Morrisey
WHAT: Briefing on major legal development
WHEN: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Attorney General’s Library
OUT-OF-TOWN MEDIA: Video will be provided via livestream at: https://bit.ly/43kHibT
QUESTIONS: Any further inquiries should be directed to Press Secretary John Mangalonzo at 304.590.5026 or via email at [email protected].
MEDIA ADVISORY: W.Va. Attorney General to discuss legal development involving U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Mar. 6)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will brief the media on a major legal development involving the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.