Media Advisory: United Way of Central West Virginia to unveil “United Way Mobile Market”

Event set for 10 a.m. Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The media is invited to join the United Way of Central West Virginia on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) for the unveiling of the “United Way Mobile Market,” a pioneering initiative addressing food insecurity in underserved communities, with a particular focus on Clay County and neighboring areas.

After extensive research and collaboration with successful projects like the one in Bowling Green, Kentucky, United Way of Central WV introduces the “United Way Mobile Market” – a Mobile Grocery Store housed in a refurbished Kanawha Regional Transit bus. The mobile grocery will directly bring fresh produce, dairy, bread, and other essential household items to neighborhoods, alleviating the challenges of distant grocery store access.

This initiative will extend beyond Clay County, reaching five other counties served by United Way of Central WV, including Kanawha, Boone, Putnam, Braxton, and Logan counties, all facing similar food insecurity challenges. The United Way Mobile Market will operate one day per week in each county, providing a reliable schedule for community members.

As of now, a bus has been donated from the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT), as well as sponsorships from Cabin Creek Health Systems, UniCare Health Plan of WV and First Energy. ZMM Architects & Engineers kindly drafted an interior design, pro bono. This project began just before COVID-19 and we are excited to again pursue additional sponsorships in order to complete this project. Our goal is to be on the road by summer 2024.

The estimated refurbishment cost is approximately $150,000, covering essentials like coolers, freezers, shelving, generator, etc. Additionally, an annual budget of approximately $100,000 will cover salaries, program supplies (food), gas, maintenance, and insurance.

For questions, additional information or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, contact Margaret O’Neal, President, United Way of Central West Virginia, at [email protected] or 304-340-340-3503.