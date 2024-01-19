WVPA Updates and Alerts

MEDIA ADVISORY: Shepherd University 2024 Academic Showdown Regional Competition Postponed

WHAT:            West Virginia Academic Showdown Regional Competition

WHEN:           Rescheduled Date to be Announced

WHERE:         Shepherd University, Center for Contemporary Arts II Bldg., Marinoff Theater, 62 W. Campus Dr., Shepherdstown, WV 25443

CONTACT:     Christy Day, West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications, at 304-558-2699 or [email protected]; or Jessica Tice, West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, 304-545-9412 or [email protected].

Due to impending inclement weather, the 2024 Academic Showdown (Showdown) regional competition at Shepherd University on Saturday, Jan. 20, has been postponed with a rescheduled date to be announced.

The academic competition, currently in its third year, brings high school teams together for head-to-head matchups in areas such as math, history, sports, fine arts, pop culture and more.

Participating teams include:

Round 1Team Namevs.Team Name
 Frankfort HS Team 1vs.Musselman HS
 Frankfort HS Team 2vs.Berkeley Springs HS Team 2
 Petersburg HSvs.Hampshire HS Team 2
 Spring Mills HS Team 2vs.Berkeley Springs HS Team 1
 Spring Mills HS Team 1vs.Hampshire HS Team 1

The Showdown is a partnership between the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.

Stay up-to-date on the Showdown by visiting the WVDE website.

