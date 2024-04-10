MEDIA ADVISORY: Pierpont holds career fair for aviation industry (Apr. 11)

When: Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: National Aerospace Education Center (1050 Industrial Rd E, Bridgeport, WV)

Who: Pierpont Community & Technical College students, administrators, local businesses, and public officials

What:

The annual Pierpont Community & Technical College Aviation Career Fair is scheduled for Thursday, April 11 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the National Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport. The event is free and open to the public.

The Aviation Career Fair provides area employers with the opportunity to meet individuals who are seeking careers in aviation, manufacturing, oil and gas, or related fields. Representatives from over 20 companies and organizations will be on hand to provide information on available opportunities.

Employers registered to participate include: Pratt & Whitney, NorthStar, EQT Energy, FCX Systems, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, KCI Aviation, Aurora Flight Sciences, and more.

This event is an excellent community event and will showcase the opportunities that Pierpont is giving its students!

Photo and Interview Opportunities

1. Pierpont Students/Faculty/Administration – Members of the Pierpont team will be available for interviews and photos during the event.

2. Possible Outside Businesses – Representatives from the registered companies may be willing to speak on the importance of the event and industry.

Media Note

Please arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of the event if you will need to set-up any equipment.