WHO: First Lady Cathy Justice, West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith.

WHAT: First Lady Justice will unveil her official 2023 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament. This year’s ornament, designed by two West Virginia artists, features a classic Christmas scene depicting the joyful spirit of children.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 11 a.m.

WHERE: The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Charleston, WV 25305