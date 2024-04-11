MEDIA ADVISORY: New River CTC hosting Skill and Trade Expo in collaboration with Workforce WV (May 1)

West Virginia Press Association

GHENT, W.Va. — New River Community and Technical College has announced its partnership with Workforce WV to host the Skill and Trade Expo in celebration of National Skilled Trades Day on May 1.

Event Details:

– Date: May 1, 2024

– Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

– Location: Advanced Technology Center (ATC)

527 Odd Road, Ghent, WV 25843.

The Skill and Trade Expo is a job fair that aims to connect current students with potential employers in various skilled trade industries. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry professionals, see students demonstrate their skills, and discover the range of programs available at New River CTC.

“We are excited to host the Skill and Trade Expo in collaboration with Workforce WV,” said Jonathan Hartwell, Dean-Workforce, Technical, and Community Education at New River CTC. “This event not only provides our students with valuable networking opportunities but also serves as a platform for the community to explore career options through our institution and for students to showcase their skills developed at New River CTC.”

Save the date and join New River CTC for the Skill and Trade Expo on May 1st

For more information about the Skill and Trade Expo, please contact Tamara Rahal at [email protected] or 304-929-5445.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mykah F. Price

Director of Communications

New River Community and Technical College

Phone: 304-929-5450

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeast and south-central West Virginia: Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Webster. The College offers classes online, in Beaver at the Raleigh County Campus, in Ghent at the Advanced Technology Center, in Hinton at Summers County ARH Hospital, in Lewisburg at the Greenbrier Valley Campus, in Marlinton at One Room University, in Princeton at the Mercer County Campus and in Summersville at the Nicholas County Campus.