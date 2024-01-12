MEDIA ADVISORY: Marshall University to host first regional competition of the 2024 West Virginia Academic Showdown (Jan. 13)

WHAT: West Virginia Academic Showdown Regional Competition

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, 9 a.m.

WHERE: Marshall University, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, 5th Ave., Huntington, WV 25703

CONTACT: Christy Day, West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications, 304-558-2699 or [email protected]; or Jessica Tice, West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, 304-545-9412 or [email protected].

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is pleased to welcome 14 teams to Marshall University for the first regional competition of the 2024 Academic Showdown (Showdown). Back for its third season, the Showdown allows teams of high school students to flex their academic muscles by competing in areas such as math, history, sports, fine arts, pop culture and more.

The first round match-ups are as follows:

Round 1 Team Name vs. Team Name Huntington High School Team 1 vs. Point Pleasant High School Team 1 Spring Valley High School Team 1 vs. Winfield High School Team 2 Spring Valley High School Team 2 vs. Wahama High School Team 1 Hurricane High School Team 2 vs. Wayne High School Team 2 Wayne High School Team 1 vs. Point Pleasant High School Team 2 Winfield High School Team 1 vs. Huntington High School Team 2 Hurricane High School Team 1 vs. Wahama High School Team 2

Media may conduct interviews and capture footage before the event from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Once the competition begins, video and audio recordings are prohibited to prevent public circulation of questions ahead of other regional competitions. Media may return after the event to interview winning teams.

The Showdown is a partnership between the WVDE, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.

Stay up-to-date on the Showdown by visiting the WVDE website.

Follow the WVDE online on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.