MEDIA ADVISORY: Marshall University announces kickoff of new center (Feb. 20)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –  Marshall University will announce the official launch of the Center for Economic and Community Development in Black Appalachia and Isolated Communities at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the university’s School of Pharmacy, located at 1538 Charleston Ave., in Huntington.

Marshall President Brad D. Smith, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, center Director Dr. Alan Letton and others are scheduled to speak.

Media are welcome to cover the event. 

WHO:    Marshall  University Center for Economic and Community Development in Black                          Appalachia and Isolated Communities 

WHAT:   Official launch of new center

WHEN:   Doors open at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024
              The program is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Marshall University School of Pharmacy
              1538 Charleston Ave. 
              Huntington, W.Va. 

