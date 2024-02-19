MEDIA ADVISORY: Marshall University announces kickoff of new center (Feb. 20)

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will announce the official launch of the Center for Economic and Community Development in Black Appalachia and Isolated Communities at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the university’s School of Pharmacy, located at 1538 Charleston Ave., in Huntington.

Marshall President Brad D. Smith, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, center Director Dr. Alan Letton and others are scheduled to speak.

Media are welcome to cover the event.

WHO: Marshall University Center for Economic and Community Development in Black Appalachia and Isolated Communities

WHAT: Official launch of new center

WHEN: Doors open at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

The program is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Marshall University School of Pharmacy

1538 Charleston Ave.

Huntington, W.Va.