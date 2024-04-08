MEDIA ADVISORY: Hundreds of students to compete in 2024 W.Va. Social Studies Fair (Apr 10)

What: 2024 West Virginia Social Studies Fair

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, South Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, West Virginia 25301

Contact: Christy Day, West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications, at 304-558-2699 or [email protected]



Students from across the state will participate in the 2024 West Virginia Social Studies Fair (State Social Studies Fair) presented by the West Virginia Department of Education. More than 300 students will present projects representing content areas such as anthropology, economics, political science, U.S. history, psychology and more.

The State Social Studies Fair provides students with authentic learning experiences that prepare them to be active members of society by sharpening their research, critical thinking and communication skills.

Student divisions include:

Division One: Grades 3 – 5

Division Two: Grades 6 – 8

Division Three: Grades 9 – 12

Media are invited to view projects and interview participants between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Public viewing begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the awards presentation at 5:30 p.m.

Learn more about the Social Studies Fair by visiting the WVDE website.



Follow the WVDE online on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.